Was That Mysterious Ed McMahon Gig A Rapping Commercial?

Yesterday, we pointed you to a TMZ report indicating that Ed McMahon was back at work on a secret project. We thought this was great for Ed, until we found out what that project might be.



Based on the tracksuit he was wearing, this has to be it.

Oh, Ed! Can’t someone get you a better gig?

Billboard: The 85-year-old former “Tonight Show” sidekick will star in two viral rap videos for FreeCreditReport.com, a financial Web site owned by credit bureau Experian. The videos feature McMahon wearing a tracksuit, being chauffeured around Los Angeles in a Cadillac Escalade golf cart and waxing lyrical about his very public financial troubles.

“I knew I could sing the blues, but I didn’t know I could rap,” McMahon said. The videos will appear online in October.

Charles Harris, FreeCreditReport.com’s vice president of strategic marketing, said the company sought out McMahon to star in the humorous spots after seeing him openly discuss his finances on “Larry King Live.” Harris said McMahon represents “a man who is taking charge.”

And the rap he’s performing. It’s terrible:

“When I retired, I was famous,” McMahon raps in the video. “I had money and glory / I bought a house for 6 mill / I thought nothing could touch me / Until my credit went south, and debt started to crunch me / Next thing I know, instead of playing gin rummy, I was scrambling just to make ends meet / It wasn’t funny.”

After being joined by two scantily clad women, McMahon continues: “Got a bump from the media chumps, but that was temporary / Wife with bad credit was scary, so I got wise / I may have fallen, but I got back up / Now I’m back on the attack, like a ninja swinging nunchucks / I told the haters, ‘Go on, take a hike’ / It’s my show now, and I can do what I like.”

