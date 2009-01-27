Steve Jobs At Work Today -- Source* (AAPL)

Update: A Valley source tells us this is wrong. “He was in Apple meetings today, as a matter of fact. Valleywag is 100 per cent wrong.”



Earlier: Apple CEO Steve Jobs “checked into Stanford Hospital over the weekend and was scheduled for surgery this morning,” Valleywag’s Owen Thomas reports, citing an unnamed source.

Apple (AAPL) declined to confirm or deny the report. “We don’t comment on rumours and speculation,” an Apple rep said by email.

“At a party in Silicon Valley last night, a Stanford staffer who had just come from the hospital told friends, including our source, about the ‘extra special care’ being afforded their famous patient,” Thomas reported.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that Jobs was “considering a liver transplant as a result of complications after treatment for pancreatic cancer in 2004, according to people who are monitoring his illness.”

Jobs announced a six-month medical leave earlier this month, admitting his “health-related issues are more complex than I originally thought.”

