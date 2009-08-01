Why New Jersey Corruption King Solomon Dwek Won't Be Bad For The Jews

New York magazine’s Alana Newhouse says New Jersey corruption kingpin Solomon Dwek, Bernie Madoff, and other high-profile white-collar criminals are “bad for the Jews.”



Don’t stereotype!

From our perspective, Solomon Dwek was actually good for the Jews. Even better, we might venture, than Philip Roth or Larry David.

For one thing, as we have reported before, Dwek’s own fraud seems to have mostly ripped off some banks. As the latest Johnny Depp feature shows, America loves a good bank robber.

Then he got caught, and took down 40-four corrupt people who were not only abusing their public office or religious authority, they were dumb enough to tell a suspiciously-chatty accused felon — a felon who purported to be looking to hide the earnings from his counterfeit handbag sweatshop — about it.

Most importantly, Dwek’s wiretapping tour of ethical decay sampled so many ethnicities, creeds, and folksy accents that it dulls the double-edged sword of “Jewish exceptionalism” that makes New York’s Newhouse fear a shandeh for the goyim.

Italians, Irish, Jews; diamonds, kidneys, zoning ordinances — everyone in this case had something they were dishonestly brokering.

And here’s the smoking gun: Dwek met a 7-year-old who was dying of cancer in a hospital in 1998 and visited him every week in the hospital until he died, when he was there to console the family and also help with their hospital bills — and the kid was a goy. The goyim totally lose it over stories like this.



