Was Obama's Anti-BP Rhetoric What Brought Down The Whole Market On Wednesday?

One could easily get the impression that The White House is having a problem finding the proper tone to take on BP. First it got slammed for being to “cool,” now it’s taking heat for being too populist, and because Obama said “arse” on TV, in reference to kicking one.



Did the swinging pendulum hammer the market today?

Mike O’Rourke at BTIG:

As the day progressed, BP started leaking lower as did Apple. As usual, the political rhetoric has hit an extreme, the latest case is BP. All we can say is that the President needs to make sure that he keeps an A$$ around to kick. Those dollar signs are key, because BP is the one with the money to clean up this mess. To this point, the company has been fairly contrite and cooperative thus far. But just like anyone, when you get pressed and kicked to a point, it is sometimes easier to make the decision to fight. As BP got uglier as the day progressed, that provided the nail in the coffin for the potential of an up day

Photo: BTIG

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.