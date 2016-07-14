'Game of Thrones' fans are scrutinizing what Ned Stark whispered before he was killed

After the season six finale of “Game of Thrones,” devoted fans were trying to read lips as best they could to figure our what Jon Snow’s real name is, since the show purposefully muted the audio during the crucial revealing moment. It makes sense, then, that’s there’s some speculation about what another character was whispering that we couldn’t hear: Ned Stark.

Right before he’s killed on King Joffrey Baratheon’s orders, Ned whispers something to himself as his great sword swings down to end him. A Quora thread is wondering if it was anything important, since his sister Lyanna Stark’s unheard dying words could have big implications.

Probably not.

It’s unclear exactly what he was saying, but given that Ned wasn’t talking to anyone, it’s fair to assume he’s praying to the Old Gods in his dying moments. Ned, remember, worships the Old Gods rather than the Faith of the Seven like most southerners do.

There’s some little bit of thematic significance here, as in one of Ned’s first scenes in the entire series, he’s forced to execute a Night’s Watch deserter. That poor kid was mumbling to himself, though we can’t quite see if his lips are moving right before the sword comes down.

Bottom line is that Ned was almost certainly just praying to give himself some small comfort before death. Not everything on this show is a giant mystery waiting to be solved.

… Just most things.

