Was Matt Simmons Right About The Oil Spill?

Back when BP and the government were talking about a 5,000 bbd leak, Matt Simmons boldly predicted a rate of 120,000 bbd — and he wasn’t far off. His apocalyptic predictions were often right, like the existence of underwater oil plumes, and sometimes wrong, like the imminent bankruptcy of BP.

But the prominent oil investor, who died at his home yesterday, dropped out of the news recently, as BP appeared to get ahold on its leaking well.

So has Simmons revised his apocalyptic warnings?

Probably not — and they could still come true. His latest theory called BP’s now-successful mission to plug the well a diversion from the real leak. Here’s what he told Bloomberg on July 21:

What we don’t know anything about is the open hole which is caused by the drill bit when it tossed the blow-out preventer way out of the hole…and 120,000 minimum of toxic poison has now covered the floor of the Gulf of Mexico. So what they’re talking about is the biggest environmental cover-up ever. And they knew that that well, that riser, would finally deplete. And then they could say it’s over. And unfortunately, we now have killed the Gulf of Mexico.

If he’s right, it could take years of depleted fish stock and human injury to know for sure. Or the “cover-up” could be exposed any moment.

For a critical examination of Simmon’s claims see here. If he’s right, just watch the headlines.

