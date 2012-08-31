Was Lionel Messi Wearing A Wedding Ring Today?

rumours were going around back in November of 2011 that Lionel Messi and his long-time girlfriend Antonella Ruccuzzo snuck away to Ibiza to get married without telling anyone. The rumour began after Messi was spotted wearing a ring on vacation.



Messi and his family denied the rumours.

But Messi was definitely wearing what appeared to be a wedding ring today.

We were super curious, so we did some research, and it seems like Messi might be telling the truth.

It is tradition in Argentina for both males and females to wear engagement rings. They both wear silver rings during their engagement and switch to gold rings when they actually have a wedding ceremony.

Conclusion: Messi is definitely wearing a silver ring on his left ring finger, but it doesn’t mean he’s married, but probably means he’s engaged. An engagement would make sense since it’s rumoured Ruccuzzo is currently pregnant and due in September.

Yup, it’s a ring:

Photo: FSC

Photo: FSC

