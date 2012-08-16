Was June Just A Really Terrible Month?

Back in July, recession chatter really started to pick up as the June economic data came in.



But was it just a fluke, or the tail end of a few weakish months?

Here’s a look at the sequential change in retail sales this year.

The June decline was stomach clenching, but the July comeback was really nice.

Here’s a look at the sequential change in industrial production.

Growth in May and June was really mediocre, but those numbers have bounced back nicely in July.

Here’s a look at the sequential change in total non-farm payrolls.

Again, ugly May and June. Really nice July Jump.

Now here’s a look at year-over-year change in revolving credit.

We don’t have July data yet, but… June was unexpectedly ugly.

Anyway, the pattern throughout many datapoints is July is better than June.

There’s a good chance we’ll see a rebound there, and it really seems to blow apart any idea that the economy is in a recession.

