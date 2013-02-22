Was J.R. Smith Ejected For Giving A Ref The Middle Finger?

Things are falling apart for the Knicks, who have lost four of their last five including a 34-point blowout loss last night to the Pacers. But the low point may have come when J.R. Smith was ejected in the second half for what some think was a middle finger directed towards a referee.



Smith had already earned one technical in the first half before he turned towards an official and made a threatening gesture. The official seemed inclined to let it go until Smith turned away and then waved his arm in the direction of the official.

While the replay isn’t clear enough to be certain that a middle finger was involved, it does not look like Smith is saying anything at that moment (although he certainly could have mumbled something). This suggests that the ref ejected Smith for the arm-waving motion. Here is a video of the incident. You can see a zoomed-in GIF of the incident below…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

[image url="http://farm9.staticflickr.com/8390/8494172004_8ca3d962a8_o.gif" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

