Was It Legal For TechCrunch To Publish Those Twitter Docs?

Nicholas Carlson
  • Was it legal for TechCrunch to publish those Twitter docs? [PBS]
  • Top Microsoft Zune marketing exec bolts for Universal Music [PaidContent]
  • Bebo founder builds a Web site for Charity:Water [TechCrunch]
  • Glenn Beck goes after the guy organising boycotts against Glenn Beck advertisers [MediaBistro]
  • Paul Krugman is sorry calling the Swiss “lederhosen-wearing holey-cheese eaters” [Regret The Error]
  • Rocketboom founder starts a new video site [WebNewser]
  • Facebook tests mobile payments through Zong [Inside Facebook]
  • How Google uses data you give them when you’re stuck in traffic [Rex Blog]

