Was Goldman Sachs Originally Supposed To Get $25 Billion In TARP?

The part that surprises us most, or at least amuses us most, is that the agreements to take on billions of dollars in TARP money were just filled out in sloppy handwriting.



Here’s something interesting on the Goldman Sachs page, though. Unleess they got themselves confused with Citigroup or something like that, it looks as though Goldman was supposed to take $25 billion, but then bargained it down to $10 billion. Either that, or maybe it was a genuine accident. But really, can’t you just get a new sheet of paper? We know it was an urgent situation, but sheesh.

For now we’ll just call it the Goldman Scratch.

