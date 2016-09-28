Trump: I didn't sniffle at the first debate

Donald Trump denied on Tuesday sniffling throughout the first presidential debate.

The Republican presidential nominee claimed to “Fox & Friends” that he did not have a cold during Monday’s debate, despite numerous observations on social media that he appeared to be breathing somewhat abnormally.

“No, no sniffles, no. You know, the mic was very bad, but maybe it was good enough to hear breathing. But there was no sniffles. I have no allergy,” Trump said.

When pressed by host Steve Doocey about other potential causes for his alleged sniffling, Trump doubled down.

“No cold. Every once in a while, but no cold,” Trump said.

The real-estate magnate speculated repeatedly after the debate that his microphone may have been tampered with, saying that it cut off at points in the debate hall, which may have been the cause of the sniffling sound.

“I had a problem with the microphone that didn’t work. I don’t know if you saw that in the room. My microphone was terrible,” Trump said.

He added: “It was much lower than hers. I don’t want to believe in conspiracy theories, of course. But it was much lower than hers. And it was crackling.”

Trump has raised questions about Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s health.

On Monday, the real-estate mogul reiterated his assertion that she “does not have the stamina” to be president. Clinton defended her health, citing her relentless travel schedule while serving as secretary of state.

“As soon as he travels to 112 countries and negotiates a peace deal, a cease-fire, a release of dissidents, an opening of new opportunities and nations around the world, or even spends 11 hours testifying in front of a congressional committee, he can talk to me about stamina,” Clinton said.

