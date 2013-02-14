Fugitive Ex-Cop Appeared To Have Malignant Narcissistic Personality Disorder

Photo: KTLA 5

Former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner was obviously not well.The 33-year-old allegedly shot two innocent civilians before proclaiming on Facebook that he was declaring war on his former employer, the LAPD.



Now that he’s presumably dead, we’re left to wonder precisely what was wrong with the former cop who went rogue and sparked the biggest manhunt in recent memory.

Two former FBI profilers have looked at Dorner’s manifesto and come up with a diagnosis: narcissism.

Dorner had a “classic case of malignant narcissistic personality disorder,” retired FBI profiler Mary Ellen O’Toole told the AP.

Malignant narcissists often have exaggerated ideas of how awesome they are along with a thin skin, O’Toole told the AP.

Dorner’s manifesto has a laundry lists of perceived slights against him that start in elementary school and end with his termination from the LAPD in 2008.

“What throws him in the special realm of dangerous personalities is the fact that he’s a wound collector,” former FBI agent Joe Novarro told MyFoxLA. “He sees social slights, indifference, human imperfections, diversity and catalogues them and nourishes these wounds … so that he could justify these actions.”

Novarro says Dorner’s belief in his own infallibility makes him resemble Unabomber Ted Kaczynski, a Harvard-trained mathematician with a reputation for being an “evil genius.”

It was Dorner’s sense of grandiosity that made him think he could escape all of the police chasing him down, O’Toole told the AP. To be sure, he had training from the LAPD and the military.

“But is he capable of taking on some 1,000 officers looking for him?” O’Toole said. “That’s someone with a personality disorder.”

