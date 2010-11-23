Was Brad Childress Fired To Appease Brett Favre?

Photo: AP

After Sunday’s shellacking by the Packers, Minnesota quarterback Brett Favre said he would take some time to “re-evaluate” things.When asked if that meant retiring before the end of the season, he refused to answer.



With nothing to play for and coach he was openly feuding with, Brett Favre’s path to staying in the NFL seemed blocked at every turn.

However, by firing Brad Childress the Vikings eliminated one of those obstacles.

There’s no evidence that Favre requested that Childress be fired, but the writing had to be on the wall for owner Zygi Wilf. The Vikings’ season is essentially over, but the team still has games to play. If they want anyone to care about them for the rest of 2010, Favre was clearly a bigger draw than the reviled Childress. If one of them was going to go, the choice was simple.

Now, that Favre is freed from Childress’ constant complaints, the quarterback can continue his consecutive games streak and play the final six games on his career on his terms.

