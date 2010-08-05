Billionaire Philip Anschutz's Dream Of An American Luxury Train Service Just Got Killed

Philip Anschutz’s luxury train service, planned to start service next summer, has been mothballed, reports Denver Post. It may or not be completely canceled.



American Railway Explorer planned to offer 17 luxury trains running cross-country from Los Angeles to D.C., as well as package tours to Crater Lake, Mount Ranier, Yellowstone and other destinations at a cost of $900 to $1,500-a-night.

No official statement has been given by Anschutz Co., but we assume the market for caviar soaked pleasure rides wasn’t looking good.

