Billionaire Philip Anschutz's Dream Of An American Luxury Train Service Just Got Killed

Gus Lubin
anschutz

Philip Anschutz’s luxury train service, planned to start service next summer, has been mothballed, reports Denver Post. It may or not be completely canceled.

American Railway Explorer planned to offer 17 luxury trains running cross-country from Los Angeles to D.C., as well as package tours to Crater Lake, Mount Ranier, Yellowstone and other destinations at a cost of $900 to $1,500-a-night. 

No official statement has been given by Anschutz Co., but we assume the market for caviar soaked pleasure rides wasn’t looking good.

3 night trips through California

From American Railway Explorer

7 night trips through the Old West

From American Railway Explorer

7 night trips through the majestic northwest

From American Railway Explorer

10 night tour of America's finest sights (that's Philip and Nancy Anschutz)

From American Railway Explorer

The proposed routes

From American Railway Explorer

A cabin

From American Railway Explorer

The dining car

From American Railway Explorer

A study

From American Railway Explorer

Sitting room

From American Railway Explorer

Lounge area

From American Railway Explorer

Another lounge area

From American Railway Explorer

All routes used renovated vintage trains

From American Railway Explorer

The kind of food you'd be eating

From American Railway Explorer

