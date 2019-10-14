'Fear TWD' had a huge hint about Beta's mysterious identity hiding in plain sight and 'Walking Dead' fans think they’ve already solved who he was before the zombie apocalypse

Jace Downs/AMC Ryan Hurst may wear a mask over his face all of the time because he was someone famous before the zombie apocalypse.

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Sunday’s episode of “The Walking Dead,” “We are the End of the World.”

Ryan Hurst, who plays Beta on “The Walking Dead,” told Insider we’ll learn why his mysterious character wears a mask all the time by the season’s end.

“Talking Dead” host Chris Hardwick may have already ruined the surprise.

On the aftershow, he said the show’s spinoff, “Fear the Walking Dead,” had an Easter egg “that might be suggestive of Beta’s past.”

Fans noticed Beta’s face appears to be on a vinyl album, suggesting he was a famous singer.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Ryan Hurst told Insider we’ll learn why his “The Walking Dead” character, Beta, wears a mask over his face all the time on the AMC zombie series by the end of this season. But Chris Hardwick may have inadvertently spoiled the big reveal for fans early on “TWD” aftershow “Talking Dead.”

“Ryan, do you want to comment on, there’s a little bit of an Easter egg in ‘Fear 514’ that might be suggestive of Beta’s past?” Hardwick asked Hurst on air Sunday night.

“I can’t say too much,” said Hurst when inquired about Beta’s backstory.

Jace Downs/AMC When Alpha meets Beta she first sees him wearing a ski mask.

“All I can say at this point is that maybe Beta was a large personality in the world before the apocalypse and sort of letting go of that may have been tragic to his psyche,” Hurst added.

Some big fans of “TWD” universe may have already figured out the mystery and it would explain why Beta was wearing a ski mask over his face when he met Alpha.

If you go back to season five, episode 14 of “Fear the Walking Dead,” take a close look at when Daniel drops all of those vinyl records on the ground in the dark and it’s not too hard to guess what that “large personality” of Beta’s may have been.

AMC Did you notice a man who looks a lot like Beta on ‘Fear TWD’ this past season?

It looks like Beta’s face is on the cover of one of those vinyl albums. The hat of the singer looks very similar to the one atop Beta in his crossed out photo seen on Sunday’s “The Walking Dead.”

Read more:



‘The Walking Dead’s’ Ryan Hurst discusses coming up with Beta’s backstory, whose face he’s wearing, and whether or not he’ll take his mask off on the show



AMC Beta also wore a cowboy hat in the scratched out photo on Sunday’s episode.

This would also explain why Beta’s face is crossed out. He doesn’t want anyone to recognise him. It also suggests that his friend was famous as well since his face is scratched out in the photo on Sunday’s episode.

The detail hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans of the shows.

He was a singer. Face on a vinyl if I remember correctly — Rob (@Rob92_813) October 14, 2019

yes they showed a album cover with his face as a country music singer — ray carter (@rayc1971) October 14, 2019

In “The Walking Dead” comics, Beta is unmasked to be a famous basketball player. On the TV show, it looks like he may wind up being a famous country singer, which would help explain his humming.

You can read our interview with Ryan Hurst here and follow along with our “Walking Dead” coverage here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.