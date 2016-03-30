Fans are claiming that a plus size supermodel was Photoshopped on the cover of a men's magazine -- and they're furious

Ashley Graham has been taking the modelling industry by storm. She recently made history as the first-ever truly plus size model to appear on the cover of Maxim’s American edition, as Fashionista noted.

But while this appears to be a huge step for the notoriously masculine magazine, some fans are not happy with the outcome. They’re claiming she’s been Photoshopped, The Independent points out.

Many of these furious fans have taken to Instagram to express their anger.



“You are beautiful, and it’s really too bad these pictures are clearly altered,” one commenter wrote on the photo above.

“Photoshop?” Another wrote.

“Wy [sic] photoshop her!! If u wanted a skinny model u shouls of [sic] pick some one else,” another wrote.

Still plenty of people are happy to see a curvier girl represented in a men’s magazine.



“LOVING seeing some different sizes in Maxim!!!” One person commented on the photo above.

Graham also recently became the first plus size model to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition. However, that revolutionary moment was met with some dissenters.

Notorious YouTube star Nicole Arbour released an entire rant video about Graham’s newly minted status as a Sports Illustrated cover star, and event went so far to accuse Sports Illustrated of Photoshopping the image. Graham, however, denied that her photos were altered to Access Hollywood (via People).

Graham, who has become something of an icon for plus size women across the globe, has addressed that she’s ok with Photoshopping.

“I see a lot of the photos that go onto the screen, the raw images, and we talk about not Photoshopping this and, ‘Oh, can you take that zit off of my face away?'” she said to Entertainment Tonight (via The Independent). “I believe in a little bit, but when you’re reconstructing my body, when you’re reshaping my hips and my thighs and you’re taking certain cellulite away — Hello! I talk about it! I got cellulite. It’s like, don’t do that, because the customer realises and the girl who follows me realises it’s just overdone. There is a tasteful way to do it.:

She expressed a similar sentiment an interview last summer with Business Insider:

I think there’s a fine line of going too far. And I am a girl who has talked about my cellulite. I’ve talked about, you know, the parts that jiggle, and although I love them, it’s also really nice in a major campaign to not necessarily be distracted with some of those things — if you’re gonna take out like one or two dimples. But don’t change my face, don’t reshape my body, don’t — you know — don’t change the colour of my skin just to make me look like what you think the ideal is — but I think mild retouching is totally fine.

