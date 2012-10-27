Desperate Trends From Early 20th Century Britain Show What REAL Austerity Looks Like

'Millions of husbands who set up home in the 1930s were being exposed to an avalanche of books, magazines and newspapers instructing, nay, commanding them to Do It Yourself,' recalls Davies, whose father came of age during WWII.

The range of items to make was astonishing: One magazine called Hobbies Handbook taught men how to DIY everything from guitars to electric clocks to lamps and gramophones.

'Many of these were must-have gadgets and adornments of the times, which every household longed to have, but they were still very expensive in the shops and beyond the reach of most ordinary working folks,' says the author.

Source: Cold Meat And How To Disguise It: A History of Advice on How To Survive Hard Times