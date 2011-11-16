PHOTOS: Last Week's Big Polish Riots May Lead To New Laws

Photo: Copyright — Tomasz Raś

Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski is widely expected to enact new laws following last week’s riots in Warsaw, reports TheNews.pl.The riots, that took place on Poland’s Independence Day, saw two Polish nationalist groups; the All Polish Youth (MW) and the National Radical Camp (ONR) attempt to march and face attacks from various anti-fascist and anarchist groups.



210 people were arrested and 29 people hospitalized.

This video shows the riots from a crazy camera/helicopter contraption, while reader Tomasz Raś sent us the following pictures.

