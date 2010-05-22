Warsaw Flooding Is "Worst Natural Disaster In Polish History"

Poland is currently face the worst natural disaster in the nation’s history, Prime Minister Donald Tusk told Polskie Radio.



Flooding of the Vistula river has submerged farmland regions that produces 35% of Poland’s GDP. Water levels are rising in Warsaw, while thousands of firefighters and police erect sandbag dikes.

The upshot of another natural disaster in Europe could be a 100 million euro bailout:

Polskie Radio

Speaking to the lower house of parliament (Sejm) Tusk said that no-one affected by the floods would be left without assistance. According to the PM, damages so far have been calculated at at least 10 billion Polish zloty (2.5 billion euros).

The [cost] will probably top the minimum to activate the so-called EU Solidarity fund. So we are speaking of destruction 10 billion zloty,” he said. “But even in the most dramatic scenario this aid will not exceed 100 million euros and that gives an idea of the burden which we will have to bear in Poland to finance repairs and flood relief.”

The European Solidarity Fund was set up in 2002 as a fund which countries could tap into at times on natural disaster. On a sliding scale in relation to national income, damages occurred in Poland would have to top 2.125 billion euro before the government could apply for assistance.

Germany and France will not be eager right now to put money into a “solidarity fund.”

For now our thoughts are with the Poles who have seen nine casualties and are dealing with problems like zoo flooding that may aggravate wolves, leopards, and wild dogs.

