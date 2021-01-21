The Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry sent Oakland native Kamala Harris a signed 'Madame VP' jersey to hang in her new office

Meredith Cash
Warriors/TwitterVice President Kamala Harris reacts to her custom Golden State Warriors jersey.
  • Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors sent newly-minted Vice President Kamala Harris a signed “Madame VP” jersey.
  • In a video shared by the team, Harris said the gift “means so much to me” and promised to “proudly display this in the office of the Vice President of the United States.”
  • The clip, which you can view below, also paid tribute to Harris’ influence on young women in her hometown of Oakland, California.
