2 Golden State Warriors stopped to tie their shoes during a possession -- and the Warriors scored anyway

The Golden State Warriors completed another drubbing of an Eastern Conference playoff team on Wednesday, beating the Chicago Bulls, 125-94.

The Warriors were met with little resistance by the Bulls and seemed to have no trouble, even when they were short-handed.

Early in the first quarter, after the Bulls scored a basket, the Warriors inbounded the ball to Stephen Curry. As they did so, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson stopped to tie their shoes.

No worries — Curry pushed the ball up ahead to Harrison Barnes, who was facing a 1-on-5 possession, and still scored on a casual pull-up jumper.

This is really more of an indictment against the Bulls’ lackadaisical efforts than the Warriors’ offensive prowess. Seeing your opponent leave two players tying their shoes in the back-court should be enough motivation to keep a player from scoring a wide open basket.

Alas, the Warriors are always in attack mode and can score regardless of a numbers disadvantage.

