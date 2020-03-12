The Warriors are about to be the first NBA team to play in an empty arena amid the coronavirus pandemic

Eric Risberg/AP Images The Golden State Warriors’ Chase Centre sits empty.

The Golden State Warriors’ Thursday game against the Brooklyn Nets will be held in an empty arena because of the growing number of coronavirus cases in the Bay Area.

San Francisco mayor London Breed on Wednesday announced a ban on gatherings of 1,000 or more people.

The NBA and other sports leagues have faced mounting pressure in recent days to ban fans from games to prevent the spread of the virus.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Golden State Warriors will be the first NBA team to play a game in an empty arena as the US tries to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to The New York Times’ Marc Stein.

On Wednesday, San Francisco mayor London Breed banned gatherings of 1,000 people or more.

According to Stein, the Warriors’ Thursday game against the Brooklyn Nets at the new Chase Centre will not be played in front of fans. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said the Warriors will play “foreseeable home games” without fans in attendance.

The Golden State Warriors are planning to play foreseeable home games without fans in observance of the San Francisco Health Office's order prohibiting group of events of 1K or more from assembling, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 11, 2020

The report comes as the NBA and other sports leagues face mounting pressure to ban fans from arenas to prevent the spread of the virus.

Despite recommendations to the contrary from local health officials, the Warriors chose to allow fans into the arena on Tuesday. The team posted waivers at the entrances, warning fans that they could contract the coronavirus and that the Warriors and the league would not be held responsible.

On Wednesday, following the report that the games won’t be played in front of fans, the Warriors announced that fans with tickets will be refunded.

Due to escalating concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, and in consultation with the City and County of San Francisco, tomorrow night’s game vs. the Nets at Chase Center will be played without fans. Fans with tickets to this game will receive a refund in the amount paid. pic.twitter.com/DMpO71ocvg — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 11, 2020

On Wednesday, the San Francisco Giants also announced that their exhibition game against the Oakland A’s scheduled for March 24 would be cancelled.

Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that the NBA has considered moving games out of cities with outbreaks to be played in other teams’ arenas (assuming those cities are not experiencing an outbreak) or even to other neutral locations. The idea was roundly criticised in the sports world.

While a number of leagues and individual events have already implemented closed-door or cancellation policies, the NBA has taken a “wait and see” approach.

LeBron James initially criticised the idea of playing in an empty arena, but then walked back his comments on Tuesday, saying the league has to do what’s best for public health. James said he was initially unaware that the idea of playing behind closed doors was being discussed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.