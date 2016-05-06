The Golden State Warriors are still an overwhelming favourite to win the NBA Championship

With only eight teams still alive in the NBA playoffs, the Warriors are still an overwhelming favourite. In fact, the Warriors are such a strong favourite that they have a better chance to win the title than the other seven teams combined.

With the Warriors up 2-0 on the Trail Blazers, they now have a 51% chance to repeat as champions, according to Nate Silver’s model at FiveThirtyEight.com. That is up from 43% before the start of the playoffs.

The Warriors have more than twice the chance of the next favourite, the Spurs, at 23%. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are the heavy favourite in the Eastern Conference to reach the finals, but are given only a 13% chance of winning Cleveland’s first NBA title.

