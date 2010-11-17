New Warriors Owner's First Front Office Hire Is His 22-Year-Old Son Who Graduated College In June

Photo: Flickr/Yogma

In their first hire since taking over the team last week, the new Golden State Warriors owners made Kirk Lacob the Director of Basketball Operations, CBSSports.com reports.Kirk is the son of Joseph Lacob, the Kleiner Perkins partner that co-heads the ownership group.



The younger Lacob says he will be the fourth man on a four-man operations team, but that’s still a pretty lofty gig for a 2010 college graduate whose highest basketball position to-date is “intern” for the Boston Celtics.

(See his LinkedIn page for his complete resume).

Luckily for Lacob, his father decided to keep current GM Robert Rowell who constructed this year’s 7-4 roster.

