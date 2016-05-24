There is one good sign for the Warriors after their blowout loss in Game 3

The Warriors were blown out in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals and suddenly things look worrisome for the defending champions as they now trail 2-1 in the series. But there is also a glimmer of hope based on this team’s past record.

In seven playoff series under Steve Kerr, the Warriors have had home-court advantage in all seven, meaning the first road game of each series has been Game 3. After Sunday’s blowout, the Warriors are now just 2-5 in Game 3s under Kerr and 23-4 in all other games. The good news for the Warriors and their fans is that they tend to rebound strongly from those Game 3 struggles. The Warriors win Game 4s by an average margin of 11.7 points and outscore their opponents by 16.8 points in Game 5s.

There is a difference between losing Game 3 by one to the Rockets in Round 1 and losing by 28 to the Thunder. But there is a trend emerging of the Warriors coming out flat in the first road game of a series and bouncing back in subsequent games.

