Golden State Warriors owner flew every full-time employee to Cleveland for Game 3 of the NBA Finals

Ari Gilberg
Joe LacobTony Avelar/AP Photo

After a heartbreaking overtime loss in Game 2, Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob made sure there will be at least a few Warriors supporters in the building when his team faces the Cavaliers in Cleveland in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

According to tweets spotted by SB Nation, Lacob chartered a flight so that every full-time Warriors employee could go to the game. Warriors account services executive Megan Reyes tweeted a picture of her and the other ecstatic employees before the flight over.

Lacob didn’t stop there. He also booked 155 hotel rooms in the Cleveland area to accommodate all of those flying out. 

NOW WATCH: Two models in Russia just posed with a 1,400-pound bear

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.