Golden State Warriors owner flew every full-time employee to Cleveland for Game 3 of the NBA Finals

After a heartbreaking overtime loss in Game 2, Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob made sure there will be at least a few Warriors supporters in the building when his team faces the Cavaliers in Cleveland in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

According to tweets spotted by SB Nation, Lacob chartered a flight so that every full-time Warriors employee could go to the game. Warriors account services executive Megan Reyes tweeted a picture of her and the other ecstatic employees before the flight over.

Dubs front office en route to Cleveland. Go Warriors!! pic.twitter.com/7OrQdyDQVZ

— Megan Reyes (@megreyes_) June 9, 2015

Lacob didn’t stop there. He also booked 155 hotel rooms in the Cleveland area to accommodate all of those flying out.

