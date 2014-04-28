Warriors Fans Protested Clippers Owner Donald Sterling In Some Awesome Ways

The Los Angeles Clippers players protested the racist comments allegedly made by Donald Sterling by refusing to wear their warm-up jackets and wearing their warm-up shirts inside-out.

But they weren’t alone in sending a message to the owner of the Clippers.

Fans of the Golden State Warriors made their feelings known in a myriad of ways. The best may have been these fans who wanted it to be known that black people are welcome at Warriors games.

Some fans went with more direct messages.

Another fan held up a “For Sale” sign.

While we will have to wait until Tuesday night to see how Clippers fans react during game five. But Clippers superfan Billy Crystal didn’t wait, sending a message out on Twitter.

“He may own the team but they belong to us. Go Clippers!,” said Crystal.

