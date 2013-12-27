Heated Warriors-Clippers Game Ends In Scuffle, Postgame Trash Talking

The final game ESPN/ABC’s Christmas NBA marathon was the best of the day.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Clippers 105-103 in a game that ended in a scuffle and featured multiple ejections.

After Jamal Crawford’s three-pointer fell short as time expired, Chris Paul and Andrew Bogut got into a pushing-and-shoving match near the bench:

After the game, Clippers coach Doc Rivers said the Warriors started the chippy play because they were losing.

“We were kicking their butt, and they went to something else,” he told reporters.

Earlier in the game, Blake Griffin was ejected for elbowing Bogut in the head. Griffin didn’t like the call, and then called the Warriors “cowardly” in the postgame presser (via LA Times):

“To be honest, I thought I got two technicals for nothing. It all boils down to they [officials] fell for it. I think it’s cowardly basketball.”

The video:

Draymond Green was also ejected for an earlier elbow.

These teams have some history.

Earlier last season the Warriors smoked the Clippers at home — a win that solidified their status as an up-and-coming power in the west.

After Griffin clanked a three-pointer, the Warriors benched clowned him, which didn’t sit well:

They play again on January 30th in Oakland.

