The difference between the Warriors and Cavaliers this season is striking

After 1,304 games, the NBA season has ended up exactly where we all thought and hoped it would — with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors in the Finals.

While LeBron James and the Cavs enter the Finals as the defending champs, they are also going to be a heavy underdog and the chart below shows just how much better the Warriors have been. The Warriors have outscored their opponents, including the postseason, by an unthinkable 1,150 points, 712 more than the point differential for the Cavs.

If there is reason to be optimistic about the Cavs, it is that they have indeed turned it up since the start of the playoffs. In going 12-0 in the playoffs, the Warriors have outscored their opponents by 196 points while the Warriors have outscored their postseason foes by 177 points in 13 games.

