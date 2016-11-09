Warriors announcer unintentionally had the perfect prediction to Stephen Curry breaking the 3-point record and lighting up the Pelicans

On Monday night, Stephen Curry gave a glimpse of the player the NBA world has come to know, adore, and fear over the last two seasons.

In a 116-106 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Curry exploded for 46 points on 16-of-26 shooting, including an NBA record 13 three-pointers, breaking the previous record of 12, which he tied last year.

Coincidentally, Curry’s explosion came after the Warriors lost to the Lakers last Friday as Curry went 0-10 from three-point range, snapping a record streak of 157 games with at least one made three. It was a rare “cold” night for Curry, who has played well, albeit not at the MVP level we’ve come to expect. That was not the case Monday night.

It was evident early on that Curry was in a groove. In fact, Warriors colour analyst, Jim Barnett of CSN Bay Area, made an off-handed remark that actually predicted Curry’s incredible night. With over three minutes to play, after Curry’s third three-pointer of the night, Barnett remarked, “I think he’s going to make up for Friday night against the Lakers.”

From there, Curry went off. After making two consecutive three-pointers in the second quarter, Curry took the sort of unabashed heat check that’s made him a must-watch player when he’s hot. Of course, it went in.



He continued, hitting four more three-pointers in the third quarter, including this one, where he had to scoop a loose ball off the ground before firing.



Then, finally, he hit the NBA record No. 13:



Curry now dominates the NBA record board for three-pointers. He has the most made three-pointers in a single season, most consecutive seasons leading the NBA in made three-pointers (four and counting), and after Monday, most three-pointers in a single game (he was previously tied for most with 12).

Curry has, as mentioned, not quite been himself this season. Yet, at a moment’s notice, he can turn into the supernova that can single-handedly decide a game. This is the Curry we’ve come to expect. As Steve Kerr said of Curry’s record-breaking night, “It didn’t surprise me.”

Record-breaking games cannot be expected nightly, but if Curry can maintain his MVP-level of play, the hand-wringing over the Warriors’ slower-than-expected start will surely cease.

