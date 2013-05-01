Here's The 'Dirty Play' That Made The Warriors Accuse The Nuggets Of Trying To Injure Stephen Curry

After the Denver Nuggets beat the Golden Warriors 107-100 to send the series to Game 6, Warriors coach Mark Jackson accused the Nuggets of sending “hit men” to try and rough up Stephen Curry.



“They tried to send hit men on Steph. But give them credit. It wasn’t cocky basketball; they outplayed us. It wasn’t magic; they outplayed us,” he said at this postgame press conference.

He continued, “There were some dirty plays early. It’s playoff basketball. That’s alright. We own it. But make no mistake about it, we went up 3-1 playing hard, physical, clean basketball, not trying to hurt anybody.”

Here’s one of the plays Jackson was talking about.

Nuggets centre Kenneth Farried clearly sticks out his leg to try and trip Curry as he’s going through the lane. Curry has been fighting through an ankle injury all playoffs.

The full video is below, but it’s a little grainy. You can see it better in this slow-motion GIF:

TNT via SportscenterThe full sequence:

Curry torched the Nuggets in Game 4, so he had to expect more physical play in the Game 5.

He said as much after the game, while also accusing Denver of dirty play, “There were a couple, man. Going through the paint minding my own business and they come out of nowhere trying to throw elbows. I got a (target) on me, I don’t know what it is, just got to keep playing and do your thing.”

