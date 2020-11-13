'Warrior' star Chen Tang said he did all of his stunts on the show except one where he was told he could break his neck

Cinemax Tang’s Hong is an eccentric character who brings a light-hearted energy to the second season of ‘Warrior.’

Cinemax’s “Warrior” contains some of the best choreographed fight scenes you’ll see on TV.

Star Chen Tang tells Insider the cast performs the majority of their own stunts.

Tang estimates that he performed 99% of his stunts.

“They were like, because nobody quite moves the way you do, we want you to do as much as you can,” Tang said. “So it ended up being like 99% of it and that’s every cast member.”

The only time a stunt double took the reigns was on episode six of season two, when Tang was told he could break his neck.

Cinemax’s martial arts Western, “Warrior,” contains some of the best fight sequences you’ll see on TV right now. If they look super realistic, it’s because the actors are performing most of their own stunt work.

“Everybody fights,” star Chen Tang told Insider, noting that the cast performs almost all of their stunt work on the series. “On a Jonathan Tropper show, everybody fights.”

Tang recently joined season two of the show, which depicts Chinese immigrants coming to the United States during the late 1870s. Based on a treatment from Bruce Lee, the series follows martial artist prodigy Ah Sahm’s (Andrew Koji) journey to San Francisco to find his sister amid escalating tensions between rival Chinatown gangs, and Americans and Chinese immigrants.

Graham Bartholomew/Cinemax Chen Tang, Jason Tobin, and Andrew Koji star on ‘Warrior.’

Ah Sahm is quickly singled out for his talents and sold to one of Chinatown’s most powerful tongs or organisations, the Hop Wei.

When Tang joins the Hop Wei on season two as the overly eager and always lingering Hong, he’s initially met with scepticism from Ah Sahm and Young Jun (Jason Tobin), one of the group’s leaders.

That sentiment quickly fades when Hong proves himself as a warrior and valuable asset. In one of season two’s highlights, Hong makes quite the entrance by whipping off a necklace and using the elaborate nine-section chain as a whip and defensive weapon to effortlessly take out three men in under a minute.

Cinemax

Tang said to make the fight scene appear effortless he utilised his time off between wrapping Disney’s live-action “Mulan” and filming “Warrior,” which began about four weeks later in Cape Town, South Africa.

“I found a master here in LA who specialises in that and then I found another master who specialises in the shorter version, the Japanese version [of the chain],” he explained.

“It’s kind of like a steel chain that’s really short and it has two heavy weights on the end,” Tang said of the shorter chain with which he worked. “It actually ended up being close to what we used on the show.”

Cinemax

Tang said he trained about eight hours every single day for the role and not just with the chain.

“A lot of it was just getting my body ready. Everybody in warrior fights. Everybody does their own stunts pretty much,” Tang said. “As far as physical training, [it was] everyday eight hours at least, plus recovery time.”

Tang estimated that he performed 99% of his own stunts on set. The only move he wasn’t allowed to do is seen on season two, episode six when he fights a group of men to get a pair of red cowboy boots at the Mexicam border. At the end, Hong jumps in the air and brings two men down to the ground with him.

“So that fight is the only move that was done by a stunt double on our show… when I just dropped straight down on top of him,” Tang said. “It’s pretty much the move that â€” if you do it wrong â€” you can break your neck.”

Cinemax

Otherwise, Tang said producers on the show were adamant about him doing as much of his stunt work as possible.

“They were like, ‘Because nobody quite moves the way you do, we want you to do as much as you can,'” Tang said. “So it ended up being like 99% of it, and that’s every cast member.”

In Insider’s longer conversation with Tang, the actor also spoke about having a say on Hong’s look on the show, which involved him deciding to eat one meal a day to lose about 18 pounds for the series. The actor also spoke about how the series handled his character’s queer sexuality and why he feels more shows should follow suit.

New episodes of “Warrior” premiere on Cinemax on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.

