SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Is Warrick Dunn Really One Of The Greatest Running Backs Of All-Time?

Earlier this week we put together a list of the 20 best running back of all-time.



The one name that most had a problem with was Warrick Dunn, ranked 19th overall. And the most common name people complained about being left off the list was Earl Campbell.

Despite only being named to three Pro Bowl teams, Dunn is ranked 16th all-time in yards from scrimmage, and he is 13th all-time among running backs. He was never dominant like Campbell, but it is also rare for a running back to consistently produce very good numbers over a long career.

Looking at the chart below, if you were an NFL general manager and you could draft one of these two running backs, knowing you will keep that player for their entire career, which player would you want?

I don’t know if there is a wrong answer here, but a lot of people are going to choose the guy that will consistently produce 1,200-1,400 yards every year for 12 seasons, over the guy that disappears after four…

Data via Pro-Football-Reference.com

