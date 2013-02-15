Here's What's On Deck For Elizabeth Warren's First Senate Banking Committee Hearing Today

Photo: AP

At 10:30 this morning the Senate Banking Committee will convene for the first time since the start of 2013.That means it will be freshman Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) first hearing as a member of the Senate. She’s been keeping a low profile in Washington, according to Politico. Most of her efforts so far have been specifically for her home state, so it’ll be interesting to see if she is more outspoken today.



The topic of today’s hearing is “Wall Street Reform: Oversight of Financial Stability and Consumer and Investor Protections,” and here are the speakers:

Mary Miller, Under Secretary for Domestic Finance, U.S. Department of the Treasury;

Daniel Tarullo, Governor, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (FRB);

Martin Gruenberg, Chairman, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC);

Tom Curry, Comptroller of the Currency, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC);

Richard Cordray, Director, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB);

Elisse Walter, Chairman, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); and

Gary Gensler, Chairman, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

They’ll be talking about everything from the implementation of Dodd-Frank and the Volcker Rule to derivatives regulation and consumer protection.

