Warren Buffett's Adopted Granddaughter Can't Afford Health Insurance, Cable

Lots of Americans may look up to Warren Buffett, but not his son Peter‘s adopted daughter, Nicole, 32. As she tells lady mag Marie Claire, as reported by Page Six, “The first thing most people think of when they hear my last name is money.”



Unfortunately, for her (and them, in case they were looking for handouts), she hasn’t got any. She’s an artist in Berkeley, Calif. specializing in abstract landscapes.

She cut got out of the family money after she appeared in Johnson & Johnson heir Jamie Johnson‘s 2006 documentary, The One per cent, about rich kids. Grandpa Warren was not such a fan of the flick. After it came out he sent Nicole a letter: “I have not emotionally or legally adopted you as a grandchild, nor have the rest of my family adopted you as a niece or a cousin.”

Ouch.

Hmm, Nicole may have gotten a different message growing up.

WSJ: Nicole says she spent almost every Christmas with Warren Buffett between the ages of 4 and 11 and often went to his home in Omaha for spring break. Susan Buffett, Warren’s first wife, who died in 2004, named Nicole in her will as one of her “adored grandchildren” and left her $100,000. She added that Nicole “shall have the same status and benefits … as if they were children of my son, Peter A. Buffett.”

Doesn’t sound like she’s getting over it anytime soon. “For him to discard me like that was devastating…It permanently divided our family.”

Hey, Nicole, if it makes you feel better, he lost nearly $14 billion this year.

Image: HBO

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.