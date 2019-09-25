Warren is polling better than Biden and starting to look like a 2020 Democratic frontrunner

Mike Blake/Reuters Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren onstage in Houston before the third 2020 Democratic US presidential debate.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is looking more and more like the 2020 Democratic frontrunner as she closes the polling gap with former Vice President Joe Biden in early voting states and at the national level.

Three recent polls found Warren actually pulling ahead of Biden with respondents in Iowa, New Hampshire, and California.

The first two presidential voting contests are in Iowa and New Hampshire. Since 1972, no candidate has won a major party’s presidential nomination without finishing in the top two in either state’s early contests.

California is also important as the most delegate-rich state. Additionally, it has moved its primary up to March, making it vital for candidates to perform well there to secure a path to the nomination.

Warren also may have closed the gap with Biden at the national level. A new Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday showed the two roughly tied, with Warren holding a slight edge among the poll’s respondents.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is closing the gap and maybe even surging past former Vice President Joe Biden in important early voting states and at the national level, according to multiple recent polls, all signs that she poses a significant challenge to the former vice president’s frontrunner status.

Biden has held onto a solid lead atop a wide, diverse field of Democratic candidates for months, but Warren has been gaining on the former vice president in recent weeks and has now pulled past him in multiple polls.

A Monmouth University poll conducted last week in New Hampshire and released Tuesday put Warren 2 points above Biden with 27% support among those considered likely to vote in the Democratic primary. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who won a stunning victory in the 2016 presidential primary in New Hampshire, was in third with just 12% support.

And a poll taken in Iowa last week and released Sunday, sponsored by CNN and the Des Moines Register, also put Warren ahead of Biden by 2 points, 22% to 20% among those considered likely to attend the state’s Democratic caucus. Sanders, who lost in Iowa in 2016, was also in third in this poll, with 11% support.

Both states’ poll results were within the margin of error, showing the races remain tight.

The first two presidential voting contests are in Iowa and New Hampshire, and they have long been viewed as barometers for how candidates will perform down the line in elections. When candidates don’t do well in either of these states, they tend to drop out. Since 1972, no candidate has won a major party’s presidential nomination without finishing in the top two in either state’s early contests.

Warren’s strong numbers in New Hampshire are a particularly encouraging point for her campaign, given both her and Sanders are New Englanders and will want to win in that region.

The Massachusetts senator also appears to be pulling ahead of Biden in California, which sends more delegates to vote in the presidential nominating process at the Democratic National Convention than any other state.



Warren was the first choice of 29% of registered voters considered likely to vote in California’s Democratic primary, according to the latest UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll, conducted for the Los Angeles Times. The poll put her a whopping 7 points ahead of Biden, who came in second as the first choice of 22% of likely Democratic voters.

In September 2017, California’s governor at the time, Jerry Brown, signed legislation permanently moving the state’s presidential primary from June to March. With so many delegates and an earlier primary, it’s imperative candidates perform well in California if they want to have a viable path to the presidential nomination.

Warren is also narrowing the gap with Biden at the national level

A new Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday showed Warren roughly tied with Biden nationally among Democratic voters. Warren received support from 27% of Democratic-leaning respondents, compared with 25% for Biden.

Those totals were within the survey’s 4.9-point margin of error for Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, but it showed massive improvement by Warren from the same national poll in August, which showed Biden firmly in first with 32% support and Warren in second with 19%.

Quinnipiac noted that it was the first of its polls since it began polling the question in March in which Biden lacked the most support among the poll’s respondents.



“After trailing Biden by double digits since March in the race for the Democratic nomination, Warren catches Biden,” the Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said in a statement. “We now have a race with two candidates at the top of the field, and they’re leaving the rest of the pack behind.”

Warren and Biden were followed in the poll by Sanders in third at 16% support and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, in fourth with 7%.

As Biden has stumbled with countless gaffes, poorly received debate performances, and now declining poll numbers, Warren is looking more and more like the 2020 Democratic frontrunner. With that said, a lot could happen between now and February when the Iowa Democratic caucus takes place.

