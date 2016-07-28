Former NFL great Warren Sapp was bitten in the arm by a shark while trying to catch lobster

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers great Warren Sapp just wanted to catch some lobster… and then it all went wrong.

Sapp was bitten by a shark.

According to the Tampa Bay Times on Wednesday, Sapp was enjoying his retirement, off the coast of Marathon, Florida, on a lobster charter. When he reached his arm into the water to snatch up a lobster, a “small nurse shark”, approximately four feet, emerged from the depths and took a bite out of Sapp’s arm.

“It’s simple,” charter captain Jack Carlson told the TB Times via text message. “He was lobstering with me and a shark bit Sapp while he was grabbing the lobster. He’s OK.”



According to Carlson, sharks often hide out in lobster holes.

“The sharks hang around those lobster holes, because they feed on the lobster as well,” Carlson said.

Nothing but a flesh wound, Sapp’s shark bite didn’t end his lobstering journey prematurely.

“We bandaged it up, put some gauze on there, some black electrical tape and hit a couple more spots, then headed in,” Carlson said.

