Former NFL Star Warren Sapp Is Bankrupt, Lists 240 Pairs Of Shoes And A Painting Of A Naked Woman As Assets

After making an estimated $60 million in his NFL career, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Warren Sapp is filing for bankruptcy.Sapp is $6.7 million in debt after he says a construction deal went south.



Here’s what he told the Tampa Times:

The trouble started, he said, with the wrong construction deal at the wrong time. By the time it went bad, most of Sapp’s money was gone.

The idea was to build low-income housing in Fort Pierce in 2005. Sapp said the original agreement was the houses would not be built until a buyer had been approved for a mortgage, but one of his partners approved the construction of three houses so there would be something to market. But 2005 was not a good time for real estate, and the houses went unsold.

Sapp works for the NFL Network as an analyst. But his wages have been garnished for the last 11 months.

He filed Chapter 7 to avoid jail time, and claimed 240 pairs of Nike shoes and a painting of a naked woman as assets in legal documents, according to the National Football Post.

Still, the famously charismatic Sapp remained optimistic, saying, “If there is air in my lungs, I’ll find a way.”

You can read the entire Tampa Times interview with Sapp here >

