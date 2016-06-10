Elizabeth Warren: 'Yes, I do' think I can serve as VP

Elizabeth Warren gave a clear response when asked if she thinks she’s capable of stepping in for the commander in chief, should she be chosen as Hillary Clinton’s running mate:

“Yes, I do.”

The Massachusetts senator was speaking with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Thursday to endorse Clinton for president.

Warren’s remarks come a day after former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell questioned Warren’s ability to do the job justice.

“I think Elizabeth Warren is a wonderful, bright, passionate person, but with no experience in foreign affairs and not in any way, shape, or form ready to be commander in chief,” Rendell said during an interview with Philadelphia radio station WPHT-AM.

Warren has considered serving as Clinton’s vice president, but has not discussed the idea with Clinton, sources familiar with Warren’s thinking told Reuters.

Warren has been arguably the most effective critic of Donald Trump, blasting the presumptive Republican nominee on Twitter several times last month. Her attacks took an aggressive turn during a fiery speech on Thursday, in which she called Trump a “loud, nasty, thin-skinned fraud,” and a “racist bully.”

She lobbed a fresh round of insults at Trump during her MSNBC appearance.

“Donald Trump is a genuine threat to this country,” she told Maddow. “He is a threat to who we are as a people.”

Even her endorsement of Clinton referenced the Manhattan businessman:

“I am ready to get in this fight and work my heart out for Hillary Clinton to become the next president of the United States,” she said. “And be sure that Donald Trump gets nowhere near the White House.”

