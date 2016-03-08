ANZ chief economist Warren Hogan is OUT

Warren Hogan / File

ANZ’s chief economist Warren Hogan is leaving the bank.

Richard Yetsenga will be acting chief economist while the bank searches for a replacement.

Senior ranks are in flux at ANZ this year under the new leadership of Shayne Elliott, who replaced Mike Smith as CEO on January 1.

The ANZ economics commentary has become noticeably more visible under Hogan’s leadership, which has seen the launch of the ANZ-Roy Morgan weekly consumer confidence index, now a closely-watched measure of the mood of Australian consumers. In the past year the bank has also rolled out a comparison monitor of the economic output of Australia’s state’s and territories, as well as a GDP forecasting tool for major global economies.

Hogan tweeted this selfie from his desk shortly after the announcement:

Time to say goodbye to ANZ after 11 years. A wonderful place to work and a great privilege to be Chief Economist pic.twitter.com/lFoPzCZGRo — Warren Hogan (@_warrenhogan) March 8, 2016

Acting Managing Director Markets Shayne Collins said: “Warren has established a reputation as one of Australia’s leading economic commentators and built a world-class team providing our customers with economic insights throughout the region. I would like to thank him for his significant contribution over the last ten years and wish him well in the future.”

Hogan said: “It’s been a privilege to work with so many talented people over the last ten years as we developed an economics function that is highly valued by our customers and our staff in 34 countries. While it’s never an easy decision to leave such a rewarding role, the timing is right to pursue other opportunities and spend more time with my young family.”

