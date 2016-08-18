Warren Hogan is joining Treasury

Economist Warren Hogan. Image: Supplied.

Former ANZ chief economist Warren Hogan, who left the bank in March, is joining federal Treasury as its Principal Adviser in its Sydney office.

Hogan, a widely-respected economist, will work across the Treasury’s Markets, Macroeconomic and Revenue groups.

Treasury announced the appointment this afternoon.

A recent priority for Treasury under secretary John Fraser has been improving its liaison across industry and markets economists, following a debate over its forecasting capabilities.

The statement said: “Warren has extensive private-sector experience in the Australian financial markets. Most recently he was Chief Economist for ANZ where he made a prominent contribution to the economics debate in Australia and supported ANZ’s local and international businesses.”

He starts on October 17th.

Hogan has been an occasional contributor to Business Insider since leaving ANZ, and his column has included a warning that Australia risks being dragged into the global zero interest rate malaise.

He also joined us on our Devils and Details podcast last month to discuss Australia’s economic outlook. You can listen to the episode below.

