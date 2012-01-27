Warren Buffett's Touching Tribute To His Secretary

Warren Buffett’s long-time secretary Debbie Bosanek was at the State of the Union address where President Obama used her as an example of tax rate discrepancies between the wealthy and regular people.



Bosanek is taxed at a much higher rate than her billionaire boss.

ABC caught up with Buffett and his secretary back in Omaha, Nebraska after SOTU to talk about the Buffett rule and Bosanek’s time in the spotlight.

The cameras also caught a touching tribute Buffett made to welcome back Bosanek.

“When she goes a way for a couple of days, nothing happens. I just wait for her to come back,” said the billionaire.

Watch clip below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.