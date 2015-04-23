One of Warren Buffett's companies just sent us a mysterious package -- here's what was inside

Myles Udland
On May 1, the 50th edition of the Berkshire Hathaway annual meet kicks off in Omaha.

Ahead of this meeting, we here at Business Insider were sent a package from one of Warren Buffett’s portfolio companies: See’s Candies.

See’s was acquired by Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway in 1972 for $US25 million. To date, See’s has earned $US1.9 billion in pre-tax profit for Berkshire and required only $US40 million in additional investments.

In his latest letter to shareholders, Buffett discussed the acquisition, writing that, “through watching See’s in action, I gained a business education about the value of powerful brands that opened my eyes to many other profitable investments.”

Fragile!

A letter from See's Candies, one of the first companies Buffett bought under the Berkshire Hathaway umbrella.

It's a box of special edition candies that will be sold at the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in two weeks.

Two smaller boxes inside the bigger box.

'Have a sweet day!' Berkshire Hathaway companies really are nice! And folksy!

The candies.

A box of See's Famous Old Time Candies.

Candy!

Another box, with a bowl for your special edition candy.

Commemorating the 50th anniversary of Berkshire Hathaway.

Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, and Mary See.

Enjoy!

