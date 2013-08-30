Take A Tour Of Warren Buffett's Office At Berkshire Hathaway

It’s Warren Buffett’s birthday today!
The Oracle of Omaha is now 83 years young.
And he still works.
Even in this age of Bloomberg Terminals and high speed trading, Buffett doesn’t even have a computer at his desk.
Yet he continues to be the undisputed greatest investor to ever live.
What follows are images from a guided tour that Buffett gave to Charlie Rose and CBS’s Lara Logan.
Note: Reporter Lisa Du originally worked on this feature.
A University of Nebraska at Lincoln football helmet signed by former coach Tom Osborne and a mini Buffett.
This sign is inspired by the Notre Dame football locker room, which has 'Play Like A Champion Today' over the top of its doors.
Berkshire Hathaway employees touch this every morning, so they can be as successful at investing as Notre Dame is at football.
Down a hallway of sports-related photos. Buffett is pointing to a picture of former Red Sox player Ted Williams. He takes a lot of tips from Williams' book 'The Science Of Hitting.'
Buffett with Tiger Woods. Buffett was his caddy for an event in Iowa; Buffett joked that Woods gave him a bad tip.
Notice that the office has no computers, the phone is the most prominent piece of technology. Buffett says all he needs are paper documents and the phone.
Buffett spent $US100 to take a Dale Carnegie course when he was 21 because he was terrified of public speaking. The course helped him propose to his wife.
Next to the Dale Carnegie certificate is the Presidential Medal of Freedom Buffett received from President Barack Obama in 2010.
A baseball signed by legends Willie Mays, Ted Williams, Joe DiMaggio, etc. Buffett said it was a present from a friend.
There's a bonus photo at the bottom: Microsoft founder Bill Gates with the Berkshire Board of Directors, sharing milkshakes!
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.