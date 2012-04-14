Warren Buffett's Musician Son Peter Found A Buyer For His Awesome 3 Bedroom Gramercy Apartment For $4.1 Million

Linette Lopez
Peter Buffett Apartment

Photo: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Very unlike his dad Warren, Peter Buffett left Omaha and came to the big city to be a musician. And he’s got some sweet digs.However, his current building, One Madison Park, will likely be taken over by new developer so Buffett wanted out before that happened.

Now it looks like he’s found a buyer, says Curbed.

His three bedroom, three bathroom apartment is on the 18th floor of the luxury building. You can check out the listing from Prudential Douglas Elliman here.

Hello living room view.

The view during the day

Full living room shot

If you're into minimalism, this is the kitchen/dining area for you.

Bedroom

Bathroom

A better view of the bathroom view.

Maybe you want something more classic?

