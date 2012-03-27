WARREN BUFFETT: My Philosophy On Investing Is Exactly Like Ted Williams' Philosophy On Baseball

Photo: CBS News

A segment on Warren Buffett’s office in Omaha that aired on CBS’ Person to Person last month has provided an interesting peek into the private space of the Oracle himself.One facet we were quick to pick up on—the investor is big on taking inspiration from sports. He has numerous sports memorabilia in his office—from signed merchandise to photos of himself with athletes.



In particular, Buffett said he was a big fan of former Red Sox player Ted Williams—he even had a rare photo from Williams’ first game with the Sox—because he felt that his investment philosophy was similar to what Williams touted in his book about hitting a baseball.

“Ted Williams described in his book, “The Science of Hitting,” that the most important thing—for a hitter—is to wait for the right pitch,” he said. “And that’s exactly the philosophy I have about investing… Wait for the right pitch, and… wait for the right deal. And it will come… It’s the key to investing.”

It’s a cheesy answer from Buffett, but he’s got a lot to show for waiting for that right pitch.

