Warren Buffett's Greatest Fear: An Inevitable Nuclear, Chemical Or Biological Attack On The US

Photo: trackrecord

In an hours-long interview with CNBC this morning, Warren Buffett admitted that his biggest fear for the U.S. economy is not growth, public debt, Europe, or any of the many threats that generally top economists’ worry lists.It’s actually a nuclear, biological, or chemical attack. Even so, an American baby is probably the luckiest person in the world today.



From the interview:

CNBC’s Becky Quick: Overall you are very optimistic about the future not only of this country but of the stock market. But if you have a list of worries, what’s at the top of that list?

Warren Buffett: My biggest worry is nuclear, chemical, and biological attack of some sort, whether by a government or by a rogue. That will happen some day in our future and that will be a large tragedy to an unbelievable tragedy.

Quick: Right now it’s not on the forefront of Americans’ minds although a lot of things that are happening in the Middle East right now are creeping back up there.

Buffett: It’ll happen sometime when it isn’t on our minds just like it happened on 9-11. There are people that wish us ill and they wish us a lot of ill if they can pull it off. So nuclear, chemical, and biological knowledge is spent. There are plenty of people that wish us ill, so that is the biggest worry. But in terms of the economy and all that, the luckiest person in the history of the world is the baby being born today in the United States. I mean, in terms of the outlook for their lives they are going to live better than John D. Rockefeller lived, better than I live, so our country’s future is fantastic.

HORMONES, MISTAKES AND MOYNIHAN: Here Are The Highlights From Warren Buffett’s Annual Letter >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.