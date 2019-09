Warren Buffett’s first Tweet…



— Warren Buffett (@WarrenBuffett) May 2, 2013

“You can teach an old dog, new tricks,” Buffett joked.

The famed investor doesn’t even have a computer on his desk in his office. He said that using social media is “pretty daring,” but he’ll try.

