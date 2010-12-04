Get To Know The Ultimate Gold Bug -- Warren Buffett's Father

Warren Buffett is seen as the market’s moral compass, an old time investor who remains cautious of financial innovation. But compared to his father, Warren is a high frequency trader.



Howard Homan Buffett was an Omaha stockbroker and a four-term Republican representative.

In the forties and fifties, he was an outspoken libertarian and advocate of the gold standard. Whenever hard currency fervor heats up, like right now, Howard Buffett gets named as a hero on goldbug sites like Zerohedge and King World News.

